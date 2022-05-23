Election tip: If you voted in the March 1 primary, you can't change parties for the runoff

People who didn't vote in the primary can choose either party's ballot for the May 24 runoff election.

SAN ANTONIO — Here's a breakdown of your options for voting on May 24 for the primary runoff election:

First, you need to be registered to vote. The deadline has passed to register to vote in this election, but there's plenty of time between now and November for you to get registered to vote in the general election.

Next, if you voted in the March 1 primary election earlier this year, then you can only vote for the same party for which you cast a ballot for in the primary.

So, if you voted Republican in the primary, you only can vote in the Republican Party runoff.

Same for Democrats. If you voted Democratic in the primary, then your only option is the Democratic Party ballot.

You cannot switch parties in the runoff election.

If you did not vote in the primary election, you still can vote in the runoff, and you can vote in whichever party's election that you want.