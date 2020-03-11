LIVE UPDATES: Election results for Bexar County and Texas races, propositions

Track the latest vote totals and updates for every race and proposition on the ballot in Bexar County.

SAN ANTONIO — The 2020 General Election caps off a challenging year for the United States, as Americans navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and calls for social justice amid the high stakes of a presidential election year. The balance of power is in play on both the federal and state levels.

KENS 5 is providing the latest local, state and national election results in real-time. Texas has voted for the Republican presidential candidate every year since 1980, but Democratic challenger Joe Biden hopes to change that in his race against President Donald Trump.

Republican Sen. John Cornyn faces Democrat M.J. Hegar in a battle to retain his Senate seat. U.S. House seats also are being contested, with the showdown in District 23 expected to be the closest, as Republican Tony Gonzales and Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones look to succeed retiring Rep. Will Hurd.

In Bexar County, the sheriff's race has incumbent Javier Salazar facing challenger Gerry Rickhoff.

LIVE UPDATES:

Tues. 3:40 p.m. — As a reminder, polls in Bexar County will stay open through 7 p.m. By law, if you are in line by 7 p.m., you must be allowed to vote.

Tues. 3:10 p.m. — Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callen announced during a mid-afternoon press conference that 53,316 people have voted today. That figure breaks down to 6,650 people per hour, which has dropped since this morning. Another update is expected around 5 p.m.

LATEST VOTING NUMBERS:

🗳 53,316 have voted so far in Bexar County.

🗳 Average is about 6,600. That number has dropped since this morning.

🗳 Elections Office is hoping 100,000 voters today. Original goal was 175,000. @KENS5 #kens5eyewitness — Henry RamosTV (@HenryRamosTV) November 3, 2020

