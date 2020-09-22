Election registration deadline less than two weeks away; here's how to keep your personal information safe

The Better Business Bureau says people looking to register to vote in this upcoming November election need to be careful with who they give their information to.

SAN ANTONIO — This election season is shaping up to be a big one.

“This is a very highly charged atmosphere for the elections this year. So scammers are claiming to be taking campaign donations, or surveys, or offering to register you for your political candidate,” Jason Meza with Better Business Bureau San Antonio said.

Meza says people looking to register to vote in this upcoming November election need to be careful with who they give their information to.

“There’s a lot of confusion, a lot of mixed messaging and if you get caught up in that you could likely hand over the keys to your personal ID and or your money,” Meza said.

Here is what Meza says to keep in mind:

Donate directly to the campaign offices

Watch out for spoofed calls

Beware of prize offers

Never give personal or banking information

Research Fundraising organizations before donating

“The biggest thing we tell people is if it comes unsolicited if you didn’t reach out and directly asked to be contacted, you ear should go up right there,” Meza said.

That doesn’t mean everybody who calls is a schemer, but Jason says the best thing you can do to protect yourself and your information is to get it done yourself.

“Kindly hang up, and you initiate the process of reaching out to that campaign office or to the elections department,” Meza said.