ELECTION GUIDE: Five San Antonio City Council seats on the ballot for runoff election June 5; early voting opens Monday

SAN ANTONIO — Voters in five San Antonio City Council districts will be returning to the polls to cast ballots in runoff elections starting Monday.
Early voting in the runoff elections for the five council seats is available Monday, May 24, through Friday, May 28, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting is open for later hours on Saturday, May 29, and Tuesday, June 1, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Runoff Election Day is Saturday, June 5. You can vote between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. that day.
Eight of the 10 San Antonio City Council incumbents sought re-election on May 1, and five of them were able to win by securing more than 50 percent of the vote in their races:
- DISTRICT 4: Adriana Rocha Garcia
- DISTRICT 6: Melissa Cabello Havrda
- DISTRICT 7: Ana Sandoval
- DISTRICT 8: Manny Pelaez
- DISTRICT 10: Clayton Perry
Three other incumbents (denoted with an asterisk) did not reach 50 percent in the May 1 election and now are facing a runoff election involving the top two vote-getters:
- DISTRICT 1: Roberto Treviño* vs. Mario Bravo
- DISTRICT 2: Jalen McKee-Rodriguez vs. Jada Andrews-Sullivan*
- DISTRICT 9: John Courage* vs. Patrick Von Dohlen
Two other races also went to runoffs. Both districts had no incumbent running because council members Rebecca Viagran and Shirley Gonzales are term-limited:
- DISTRICT 3: Phyllis Viagran vs. Tomas Uresti
- DISTRICT 5: Teri Castillo vs. Rudy Lopez
Voters in City Council districts 1, 2, 3, 5 and 9 can cast ballots in the runoff election. Voters in City Council districts 4, 6, 7, 8 and 10 already elected their council members, so they are not eligible to vote in the runoff elections.
In the May 1 election, San Antonio voters gave Mayor Ron Nirenberg a decisive victory and another two years in the city's top job.
Voters also approved Proposition A, which allows the city to use bond money to fund affordable housing, and they narrowly turned down Proposition B, which would have repealed local authority for collective bargaining with the San Antonio Police Officers Association to negotiate wages, healthcare, leave and other policies.
Former San Antonio Mayor Henry Cisneros talked about the May 1 election results that evening on KENS 5 Eyewitness News: