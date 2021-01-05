ELECTION GUIDE: Five San Antonio City Council seats on the ballot for runoff election June 5; early voting opens Monday

Three incumbent City Council members are trying to retain their seats, while two other council districts will get new representation this year.

SAN ANTONIO — Voters in five San Antonio City Council districts will be returning to the polls to cast ballots in runoff elections starting Monday.

Early voting in the runoff elections for the five council seats is available Monday, May 24, through Friday, May 28, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting is open for later hours on Saturday, May 29, and Tuesday, June 1, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Runoff Election Day is Saturday, June 5. You can vote between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. that day.

Eight of the 10 San Antonio City Council incumbents sought re-election on May 1, and five of them were able to win by securing more than 50 percent of the vote in their races:

DISTRICT 4: Adriana Rocha Garcia

Adriana Rocha Garcia DISTRICT 6: Melissa Cabello Havrda

Melissa Cabello Havrda DISTRICT 7: Ana Sandoval

Ana Sandoval DISTRICT 8: Manny Pelaez

Manny Pelaez DISTRICT 10: Clayton Perry

Three other incumbents (denoted with an asterisk) did not reach 50 percent in the May 1 election and now are facing a runoff election involving the top two vote-getters:

DISTRICT 1: Roberto Treviño* vs. Mario Bravo

Roberto Treviño* vs. Mario Bravo DISTRICT 2: Jalen McKee-Rodriguez vs. Jada Andrews-Sullivan*

Jalen McKee-Rodriguez vs. Jada Andrews-Sullivan* DISTRICT 9: John Courage* vs. Patrick Von Dohlen

Two other races also went to runoffs. Both districts had no incumbent running because council members Rebecca Viagran and Shirley Gonzales are term-limited:

DISTRICT 3: Phyllis Viagran vs. Tomas Uresti

Phyllis Viagran vs. Tomas Uresti DISTRICT 5: Teri Castillo vs. Rudy Lopez

Voters in City Council districts 1, 2, 3, 5 and 9 can cast ballots in the runoff election. Voters in City Council districts 4, 6, 7, 8 and 10 already elected their council members, so they are not eligible to vote in the runoff elections.

In the May 1 election, San Antonio voters gave Mayor Ron Nirenberg a decisive victory and another two years in the city's top job.

Voters also approved Proposition A, which allows the city to use bond money to fund affordable housing, and they narrowly turned down Proposition B, which would have repealed local authority for collective bargaining with the San Antonio Police Officers Association to negotiate wages, healthcare, leave and other policies.