Incumbent San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg was 1,360 votes short of winning re-election in early May. Instead, he and District 6 Councilman Greg Brockhouse have slugged it out for another five weeks to decide who will lead the city for the next two years.

Nirenberg had 48.66 percent of the votes May 4, just short of the 50 percent needed for victory. Brockhouse was in second place with 45.57 percent of the ballots cast in a field of nine candidates.

The top two vote-getters in three San Antonio City Council races also were on the ballot Saturday for runoff elections to seat new council members in Districts 2, 4 and 6.

Nirenberg and Brockhouse have faced off in several debates to lay out the differences between them.

Nirenberg is running on his record after one term as the city's mayor, emphasizing his work on transportation, affordable housing and long-term planning. He also criticized Brockhouse as being too close to the public safety unions and unable to drive policy as a council member.

Nirenberg's campaign also cites two incidents of domestic violence allegations as a sign that Brockhouse is not a good fit to lead the city. The Brockhouse campaign and the councilman's wife deny that any domestic violence occurred.

Brockhouse came into the campaign with strong support from the city's firefighters union and had spent time on council pushing for the city to renew negotiations with the union over its contract.

His campaign seized on a council vote earlier this year to deny an airport restaurant contract to Chick-fil-A as an indictment on Nirenberg, saying the mayor and council members who voted to block Chick-fil-A were denying the fast-food chain's owners' rights to religious freedom.

Nirenberg said he voted against Chick-fil-A for economic reasons, saying the chain is not open on Sundays, a prime travel day in the airport.

Henry Cisneros, former San Antonio mayor and U.S. secretary of housing and urban development, analyzed the race and the factors that shaped the outcome in the first round of voting:

City Council Runoffs

District 2: Keith Toney, a former council member, and Jada L. Andrews-Sullivan emerged from a crowded field to face off in Saturday's runoff election

District 4: Adriana Rocha Garcia, who received the endorsement of term-limited Councilman Rey Saldana, faces Johnny Arredondo in the runoff election.

District 6: Melissa Cabello Havrda and Andy Greene were the top two vote-getters in the district currently represented by Greg Brockhouse.

Incumbents already elected: Roberto Trevino (D1), Rebecca Viagran (D3), Shirley Gonzales (D5), Ana Sandoval (D7), Manny Pelaez (D8), John Courage (D9) and Clayton Perry (D10) all rode their incumbency to victories in their council election races on May 4.

