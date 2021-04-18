ELECTION GUIDE: Early voting begins Monday for San Antonio mayor, council and propositions, plus other local races

Incumbent San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and eight councilmembers are running for re-election. The much-debated Proposition B also is on the ballot.

SAN ANTONIO — Texans will be going to the polls starting Monday for early voting in local elections.

In Bexar County, early voting runs 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Monday through Friday, then 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. this Saturday and next Monday and Tuesday, April 26-27. Election Day is Saturday, May 1.

Incumbent San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg is running for a third term and faces 13 challengers, including Greg Brockhouse, whom Nirenberg defeated in a runoff election in 2019.

Eight of the 10 San Antonio City Council incumbents also are seeking re-election. Council districts 3 and 5 will elect a new council member, because Rebecca Viagran and Shirley Gonzales are term-limited.

San Antonio also will vote on two propositions, including the highly debated Proposition B, which would repeal local authority for collective bargaining with the San Antonio Police Officers Association to negotiate wages, healthcare, leave and other policies.

The ballot also includes the election of mayors and council members for other cities and towns, trustees for school districts and propositions affecting smaller cities and towns.

Get the KENS 5 app!