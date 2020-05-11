Election Day glitches led to reports of absence of races and propositions on some ballots, Comal Co. says

"If this had been brought to our attention before the vote was submitted, we could have canceled out the vote and reviewed the problem."

SAN ANTONIO — Tech issues on Election Day morning at Comal County polling sites led to some reports about races being left off ballots, county officials say.

The problem began when poll pads, which are used to electronically check in in-person voters, went down across the state. Later, at around 5 p.m., elections officials say they were told by the company who supplies the poll pads that what when they restored services, not all ballots were appropriately presented to voters based on where they live.

As a result, the county says, elections officials received "three reports of races not being included on a ballot," including contests for seats on the New Braunfels ISD Board of Trustees. At least one report was received about the Lake Dunlap Proposition not being on the appropriate ballot.

Voting machines themselves weren't impacted by the glitches, nor was early or mail-in ballots affected.

"If this had been brought to our attention before the vote was submitted, we could have canceled out the vote and reviewed the problem," Comal County Clerk Bobbie Koepp is quoted as saying in a county release, adding that voters are prompted twice to confirm their ballot selections before officially submitting it.