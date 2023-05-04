Election 2023: Mayor Nirenberg expected to cruise to re-election victory

Not since Henry Cisneros has one person served four straight terms as San Antonio's top elected official.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, having held the seat since 2017, is being challenged by several candidates looking to upend his bid at a fourth and final mayoral term.

There are eight challengers in all, though none carry the cache of Greg Brockhouse, who was Nirenberg's strongest opponent at the polls in the last two municipal elections. He's sitting out 2023.

Jon Taylor, chair of political science at UTSA, said it would take an upset "of biblical proportions" for Nirenberg to lose.

"His margin of victory may depend as much on voter turnout, incumbency and name recognition as much as anything else," Taylor said, citing his "substantial war chest, the support of the business community and high marks for his leadership during COVID-19" as factors driving a likely victory.

Nirenberg filed for re-election in late January, at the tail-end of a third term that saw him leading the community through the latter stages of a tumultuous pandemic while emphasizing initiatives to build up the Alamo City workforce, help small business recovering from COVID-19 and develop more affordable housing.

Earlier this spring, he came out in opposition of perhaps the most-discussed item on the ballot: Proposition A, an omnibus measure that looks to, among other things, have law enforcement issue citations for low-level theft offenses; end criminal enforcement of abortion; codify the city's current cite-and-release policy; and establish a justice director position in San Antonio. He called it "problematic" that Prop A collects "so many issues into one single proposition, forcing people to vote up or down one time."

A victory on Saturday would be historic, making Nirenberg the first person since Henry Cisneros in the '80s to serve four straight terms as San Antonio mayor. (Lila Cockrell served a fourth and final term from 1989 to 1991, having previously held office from 1975 to 1981.)

He needs 50% of the vote on Saturday to win outright and avoid a runoff. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

KENS 5 will be following the results of the election after polls close on Saturday, and featuring them here.