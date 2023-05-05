Election 2023: Candidates vying for open City Council seats in two districts

Voters on Saturday will decide whether or not to retain Mario Bravo in District 1 after he was censured by his colleagues last fall.

SAN ANTONIO — There will be at least two new faces on San Antonio City Council this summer, but all 10 seats are up for grabs when voters head to the polls Saturday.

Of the eight incumbents up for re-election, four are seeking a second straight term, including Jalen McKee-Rodriguez in a historically volatile District 2. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and candidates need to collect at least 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff.

The last several months have brought drama and barbed headlines for happenings both inside and outside City Hall, including the censure of District 1 representative Mario Bravo in November. He was disciplined by his council colleagues for berating Ana Sandoval, the District 7 representative who used to be in a relationship with Bravo, two months prior in the back of the council chambers; in the same meeting, he turned public matters personal in a debate over how to spend surplus CPS Energy money.

Bravo decided to run for another term, but Sandoval resigned her seat earlier this year after holding it since 2017. Also not running for re-election is District 10 representative Clayton Perry, who has been charged with DWI in connection with a November incident.

The fight for District 7

Five people are vying for the District 7 seat, one of two City Council races without an incumbent this year after Sandoval resigned the seat.

Among them is Sandragrace Martinez, a local counselor who is the lone candidate with notable campaigning experience. She lost the Democratic primary for Texas land commissioner last year after taking Jay Kleberg to a runoff.

The other candidates are Jacob B. Chapa, Dan Rossiter, Marina Alderete Gavito and Andrew "AJ" Luck. District 7 covers a section of the west side stretching from Zarzamora to Loop 1604, including the Woodlawn Lake and Jefferson neighborhoods, along with a portion of the Medical Center.

The fight for District 10

One of the bigger fields of candidates on the ballot belongs to District 10, where the seat is being vacated by Clayton Perry amid an ongoing DWI investigation. Seven names are in the running, including Marc Whyte, who led an unsuccessful campaign for the Texas House of Representatives in 2018.

The other candidates are Madison Gutierrez, Robert Flores, Margaret Sherwood, Rick Otley, Bryan R. Martin and Joel Solis. District 10 covers the far northeast side, mostly north of Loop 410 stretching towards Loop 1604.

Other City Council races

District 1

Mario Bravo hopes to secure a second term despite having been briefly suspended from council assignments last fall. His challengers are Jeremy Roberts, Roberto Rios Ortega, Sukh Kaur, Ernest Salinas, Lauro Bustamante and Wiliam T. Lamar-Boone.

District 1 covers downtown and much of the north side between I-10 and Highway 281, stretching up to Loop 410.

District 2

Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, a progressive cog on the council and the first openly gay Black man to be elected to any office in Texas, is running for a second term in a district that historically has not been kind to incumbents. 2015 was the last time a District 2 representative won re-election, when Alan E. Warrick II ran for a full term after taking over the season in December of 2014.

The candidates challenging McKee-Rodriguez are Rose Requenez Hill, Edward Earl Giles, Patrick Jones, Carla Walker, Denise McVea, James M. Guild, Michael John Good, Wendell Carson and Denise Gutierrez.

District 2 covers east San Antonio between Rigsby and Austin Highway.

District 3

Phyllis Viagran is looking to stave off three challengers in her re-election bid. They are Jayden Muñoz, Erin Gallegos Reid and Larry La Rose.

District 3 covers the south side between Commercial Avenue and Rigsby.

District 4

Adriana Rocha Garcia faces a sole challenger –- Gregoria De La Paz – in her re-election bid, ensuring at least one City Council race won't go to a runoff this year. She is Gregoria De La Paz.

District 4 covers the south side between West Military, Commercial and FM 1957/Potranco Road, stretching past Loop 410.

District 5

Teri Castillo faces challengers Arturo Espinosa and Rudy Lopez in her bid for a second City Council term.

District 5 covers Southtown and a portion of the west side between Culebra Road and Hot Wells.

District 6

Melissa Cabello Havrda faces challengers Irina Rudolph and Chris Baecker in her bid for a third City Council term. District 6 covers a large portion of the west side between Callaghan and Loop 1604.

District 8

Just two City Council races feature a pair of contenders, and one of them is here in District 8. Incumbent Manny Pelaez is being challenged by Cesario Garcia as he looks to secure a fourth term.

District 8 covers the far northwest side past Wurzbach.

District 9

John Courage faces three challengers in his bid for a fourth City Council term; they are Jarrett Lipman, David Allan Lara and Dominique Lui.

District 9 covers the far north side between Jones Maltsberger and Northwest Military.

KENS 5 will be following the results of the election after polls close on Saturday, and featuring them here.