Election 2022: Where to cast your ballot early in Bexar County

Looking to fulfill your voting duties early this year? Here's what you need to know.

SAN ANTONIO — The clock is ticking for those still deciding who they will vote for on Election Day. For those who are ready to cast their ballots, the early-voting period is almost here.

Early voting in Bexar County begins at 8 a.m. on Monday and runs through Nov. 4 this year. Remember: You need to have registered to vote for this year's midterm elections to make your voice heard. If you're all set on that front, here are the times early voting will be conducted:

Monday, Oct. 24 to Friday, Oct. 28: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30: Noon to 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 to Friday, Nov. 4: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Bexar County Elections Department headquarters, located at 1103 South Frio St., is the primary early-voting location this year. Accommodations for deaf or hearing-impaired voters will be available here.

For a full list of all early-voting sites across Bexar County, click here.

There are also options available for those who are elderly, sick or disabled, or who plan to be outside of Bexar County during early voting and on Election Day. October 28 is the last day to submit your completed application to vote via absentee ballot; click here for more information.

The 2022 midterm elections are shaping up to be historic no matter who wins. Beto O'Rourke has raised a record-amount of money for Democrats running for Texas governor, but the latest University of Texas poll shows Gov. Greg Abbott has widened his lead over his challenger.

In Bexar County, Trish DeBerry and Peter Sakai are vying for the county judge position as Nelson Wolff prepares to retire after two decades in the seat.