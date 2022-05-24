Election 2022: Bexar County judge contenders Sakai, Minjarez battle for Democratic nomination

The victor is set to face Republican nominee Trish DeBerry in November.

SAN ANTONIO — The question of who will lead the Bexar County Commissioners Court come 2023 will become clearer Tuesday night, when former family court judge Peter Sakai and Texas Rep. Ina Minjarez face off in the primary runoff for the Democratic nomination.

Sakai and Minjarez were the top two vote-getters in March's primary, but neither could collect at least 50% of the ballot in a crowded Democratic field (Sakai came closest, with 40.7%). Sakai is touting plans for economic development, fortified jobs-training programs, improved educational opportunity and infrastructure. Minjarez's platform focuses on lowering property taxes, safeguarding neighborhoods, combatting low wages and improving trust in local government.

Whoever wins the head-to-head matchup will campaign against Republican nominee Trish DeBerry, herself a former county commissioner, ahead of the November general election. She handily defeated Nathan Buchanan on the Republican ballot.

The spotlight on the Bexar County judge race is stronger than it's been in 20 years, and someone new is expected to lead the Commissioners Court for the first time since 2000 after Nelson Wolff retires from the position this year.

KENS 5 spoke with Wolff before the polls closed in March. We asked how Wolff is spending his day and he told us, "It's interesting. For the first time in five elections, I don't have to worry about it, but I'm really fascinated about the races that are going on."