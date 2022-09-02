Election 2022 | After surrendering commissioners court seat, Trish DeBerry sets sights on bigger goals

DeBerry is one of two Republicans running to become the next Bexar County judge, and to lead the court she recently vacated.

SAN ANTONIO — When Trish DeBerry examines the social and economic landscape of Bexar County, she sees a community she believes is ready for a different kind of leadership.

As one of just two Republicans running to succeed Nelson Wolff, a Democrat, when he vacates the role of Bexar County judge after two decades, DeBerry is optimistic about her party's chances to take the reins.

"If you look countywide, there is a lot of Republican territory outside the city limits of San Antonio," she told KENS 5. "Not to mention the fact as we look at the immigration problem that is out of control, gas prices are at an all-time high, then we look at inflation...I think people are sick and tired of what is going on. I think that bodes well for Republicans."

DeBerry is the higher-profile name Republican voters will see when they submit a ballot for the upcoming March 1 primary; she recently served as county commissioner, representing Precinct 3.

But she forfeited her seat in December in order to run, less than a year removed from taking office. She says that was enough time to set her sights on bigger goals as the potential next head of the commissioners court.

"This was a very difficult decision," DeBerry said about surrendering her seat as Precinct 3 representative. "I really looked at the opportunity to not just represent them (in) an even bigger capacity as county judge, but really all of the voters and the constituents in the entire county."

Three primary issues loom large for DeBerry: rising property taxes, county jail infrastructure and the crisis of domestic violence.

When it comes to property taxes, she says she plans to advocate for homestead exemptions and appraisal reform at the state level. As to the jail, she says a culture change is needed.

"I took issue with the sheriff (Javier Salazar), who already had overtime. We can't continue to do that; $14 to $16 million in overtime is a complete waste of taxpayer money," she said. "So how do we professionalize the jail? How do we look at things a little bit differently by how we recruit people, and young people, to the rank and file?"

To that end, she has notched one major endorsement: that of the Deputy Sheriffs Association of Bexar County.

DeBerry needs a simple majority of the vote in the March 1 Republican primary to advance to the November election. Her competition, Nathan Buchanan, has led her know she's not alone in the race, having taken to social media multiple times in recent weeks to criticize her.

She says she isn't jumping to return fire.

"I know in my heart of hearts that I am not going to attack my opponent," she said. "Because I am super disappointed that somebody has to tear me down to make themselves look good."

When she thinks about the field at large, which includes four Democratic contenders, DeBerry says she believes her "pragmatic business skillset" will take her far in the race.

"I asked some very tough questions (as a county commissioner) to make sure we were representing the taxpayers in the way we need to represent them," she said. "Looking for solutions—at the end of the day, that is the kind of leadership that people want in the county judge's seat."