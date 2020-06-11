Election 2020 gives parents opportunity to talk to children about democracy, tolerance

“Parents have to model what is appropriate behavior," said KHOU 11 mental health expert Bill Prasad.

HOUSTON — The race to count mail-in ballots in a number of states is a lot for adults to process, let alone children who may have their own questions about this election.

Need help navigating that conversation? We’re Standing for Houston and passing along advice from a licensed professional counselor.

Why should we focus on having a constructive conversation with kids? What are they learning right now?

“Well, this is an opportunity to plant the seeds, to help them understand how a democracy works, and to get them interested early in their lives so that they will continue to be interested throughout their lives," said Bill Prasad, KHOU 11 mental health and wellness expert. "That maybe they play a part in all of this later, maybe as a voter or as a candidate."

Prasad said the November election offers an opportunity in learning how to win and lose graciously.

“And to illustrate it with how an enormous number of people have voted in this election," Prasad said. "That being able to vote is extremely special to the United States. It is a right, and is something, that, as kids grow up, they should take seriously.”

But when we’re labeling our neighbors based on who they voted for, how do we navigate that difference that people are more than their vote?

“It’s an opportunity to teach tolerance to our kids, that just because someone else believes something different, it doesn’t mean that that other person is bad. They just see things differently from us," Prasad said.

What can we learn about Americans, about our community, from knowing that we’re at this divide right now?

“Well, with kids, helping them to understand that we can still disagree but look at all the people who are helpers. Look at all the men and women who are counting ballots. That we’re in this together," Prasad said.

This election gives parents an opportunity to find out what their child knows about democracy, and it gives parents a chance to clear up any misinformation.

“A parent should not talk about a candidate in terms of attacking a candidate’s character," Prasad said. "A parent should frame it around how Mom and Dad, maybe, don’t agree with that candidate because of his stance, not because of who that candidate is.”

So parents, seize this moment. You truly are creating the next generation of Americans.