Early voting begins for May municipal elections in Bexar County

Many voters said this is one election you want to do some advance preparation on so you can understand the ballot.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Before heading to Fiesta celebrations, many in Bexar County make it a tradition to cast their ballots.

It was a combination of civic duty, good weather, and short lines that had people coming out to vote on Monday. Many voters said this is one election you want to do some advance preparation on so you can understand the ballot.

It was both the sun and the subject that had Gary and Boksook Kinslow stopping by the poll at Brook Hallow Library in North San Antonio.

“The weather for sure,” Boksook said.

“Absolutely,” said Gary. “But we’ve lived here for more than 30 years and issues are important to us, Voting is important. If we don’t vote, we don’t a right to complain.”

That issue was Proposition A, a package of police reforms.

“I found one of them you have to sit there and read for five to six years, get a Ph.D. in it,” said Sam Rodgers. “It was that Prop A. You got to sit there and actually study it.”

“We’d just like to have the voters prepared on Prop A,” said Jaque Callanen, the elections administrator for Bexar County. “It’s a rather long prop.”

It takes up a column and a half on the ballot. Those who already cast their votes said to review it before it you go to vote.

Early voting last until May 2, but polls will be closed Friday.

“Battle of Flowers sort of closes the city up,” Callanen said.

So far, lines are short even though there are more voters than at the same time during the last May election.

“We’re running about 100 voters ahead of what our ’21 was,” Callanen said. “So we were surprised.”

Some voters said they wanted to get voting off their to-do list.

“We want to get it out of the way,” said Gary Kinslow. “We want to make sure we don’t miss anything because if we don’t vote early, we never know what might happen.”

Many said they are celebrating their right to vote as part of their Fiesta festivities.

“Get some sunshine and vote,” Rodgers said.