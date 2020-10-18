More than 186,00 in-person ballots have been cast by Bexar Co. voters through five days

Here's where that stacks up against other major metros in Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — Through the first five days of early voting for the 2020 election, Bexar County has seen 186,104 registered voters make it out to the polls to submit a ballot in person.

That's the fourth-highest total among Texas counties so far. Harris County leads the way with 518,708 in-person ballots cast—by far the most of any county in the Lone Star State.

Dallas County is next with 234,635 in-person ballots cast (although that figure is just through Friday) and Tarrant is next with 222,356 in-person voters that have made it to the polls.

Travis County, meanwhile, is at nearly 184,000 in-person voters.

It should be noted that the above numbers don't include returned mail-in ballots. If they were to be taken into consideration, Harris County's early vote total jumps to nearly 586,000; early mail returns for Dallas and Tarrant counties have not yet been tabulated through Saturday.