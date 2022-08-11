Lauren Boebert pulls ahead by 433 votes over Adam Frisch

On Thursday morning, the Republican congresswoman pulled ahead of Frisch in the 3rd Congressional District race.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) was looking for her first reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday as she found herself in a tight race with Democrat Adam Frisch in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

As of 11:20 a.m. Thursday, Boebert was ahead of Frisch by 433 votes in the count with 98% of votes counted. The latest vote totals are below.

Boebert established herself as a national lightning rod in her first term, assailing inflation, crime, U.S. dependency on foreign oil and U.S. border policy under President Joe Biden’s watch. Her midterm election prospects in Colorado's mostly rural 3rd Congressional District seemed boosted by redistricting that made the district more Republican. But the race was too early to call early Wednesday.

At a campaign party Tuesday night in a restaurant bar in Grand Junction, Boebert got onto a stage and offered an extended prayer to her supporters. She concluded by declaring: “We will have this victory.”

"I am so optimistic," Boebert told her supporters. "It is absolutely trending in our favor."

Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, spent the evening with supporters in Aspen. He said he was feeling good about the challenge he’s posed to Boebert, who was largely considered a lock for the seat until results started coming in Tuesday night.

"We’re excited where we are," Frisch said in an interview with 9NEWS sister station KRDO. "... "I’m not a chest-beating type of person and I’m certainly not going to over my skis, as we say. We’ll see how the rest of the night plays out, but I’d rather be in our position than Representative Boebert’s position right now."

Here are the latest results:

The race will be called by The Associated Press. Click here for more on how AP calls races.

Frisch hoped to lure Republican voters in the district – which covers the Western Slope and southern Colorado, including Grand Junction and Pueblo – disillusioned by Boebert’s brash style and support of former President Donald Trump.

The close race in rural Colorado is a major development in the nationwide fight over the direction of the Republican Party, in which Trump-loyalists like Boebert, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz are challenging an old guard that has mostly accommodated Trump while trying to keep the far right at arm's length.

Below, Boebert speaks to her supporters Tuesday night:

A first-term representative, Boebert is a divisive national figure for her conspiratorial rhetoric and provocative social media style. She’s a fervent supporter of gun rights and the owner of a restaurant in Rifle where the staff open-carry firearms.

Frisch is a former member of the Aspen City Council. He has downplayed his party affiliation in this largely rural and conservative-leaning district and instead has called himself a “conservative businessman.”

Below: A map showing U.S. House of Representative election results across the country and the balance of power:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Elections 2022

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.