Election Q&A: Can I vote in person if I requested a mail-in ballot?

SAN ANTONIO — The KENS 5 Voter Team has the answers to your election questions.

We were asked, “ Can I vote in person if I have already requested a mail-in ballot?”

The short answer -- yes. Here's how it works.

Bring your mail-in ballot to the polling place and hand it over before you cast your vote. If you don’t have your mail-in ballot -- or never received it -- you can still cast a provisional ballot.

That vote will be counted once the county determines it did not receive your mail-in ballot.

