CALIFORNIA, USA — WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders has seized victory in Super Tuesday’s biggest prize, California, while a resurgent Joe Biden scored wins in the upper Midwest and African American strongholds in the South.

PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS

RESULTS:

The two Democrats were battling for delegates as 14 states and one U.S. territory held a series of high-stakes presidential primary elections. California is the crown jewel of Super Tuesday and was not expected to report final results until early Wednesday, though Sanders appeared to have an advantage there.

Biden took Arkansas, Alabama, Minnesota, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia, while Sanders won Colorado, Utah and Vermont.

