Biden says coronavirus, uniting the country will be priorities going into presidency

In addition, Bob Stein says both parties will spend the next several weeks focused on Georgia where two senate seats are still up for grabs.

HOUSTON — During his first address as President-elect of the United States, Joe Biden began tackling one of the biggest issues facing the nation: bringing a deeply divided country back together.

“I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide but unify. A president who doesn’t see red and blue states, only the United States,” he said.

But KHOU 11 political analyst Bob Stein says Biden will face another issue before the inauguration in January.

“Maybe the hardest thing is going to be to get the President – President Trump – to move past denying the election and move on with the inauguration,” said Stein.

The Trump campaign released a statement saying it’ll start prosecuting election lawsuits Monday.

In addition, Stein says both parties will spend the next several weeks focused on Georgia where two senate seats are still up for grabs. The results of a run-off election will determine if Republicans or Democrats control the senate.

However, Stein says the most pressing issuing facing the next president will be the ongoing pandemic. Biden will have to deliver a vaccine that people actually take, get local governments more financial help, and get the economy back on track.

President-elect Biden talked about his plans to fight the coronavirus during his speech Saturday night.