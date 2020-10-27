Bexar County's early voting locations staying open later this week

Elections officials are widening access at the polls as the window to submit a ballot early prepares to close.

SAN ANTONIO — As early voting begins to wind down in Bexar County and with Election Day a week away, early voting locations in the area are staying open later this week to accommodate as many residents as possible.

Last week, those submitting ballots at one of the county's 50-some polling sites had to be in line by 8 p.m. This week, those sites will stay open until 10 p.m. Early voting wraps up Friday.

Texas leads the nation in terms of submitted ballots so far, and younger people in particular have turned out in droves during the early voting period. According to elections officials, hundreds of thousands more voters between the ages of 18 and 30 have participated in this year's election already compared to the entirety of the 2016 campaign.