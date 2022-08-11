At least four Bexar County polling sites running on battery power due to CPS outages

San Antonio residents have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to get in line to vote.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — At least four north-side election sites are in danger of losing power due to CPS Energy outages Tuesday afternoon, according to local election officials.

Jacque Callanen, head of elections in Bexar County, said during a 4:30 p.m. update that battery backups should help provide power for the affected locations – Hidden Forest Elementary, Hill Country Village City Hall, Hartman Center II and Huebner Elementary – adding they’re “supposed to last for three hours.”

CPS hasn’t provided a reason to elections officials for the outage, nor a timetable for power to be restored. But Callanen emphasized there are nearly 300 other polling sites around the country where residents can head to.

On the homestretch

The elections department said on Facebook that more than 111,000 Bexar County residents had made it out to the polls on Election Today as of 4:45 p.m. At Callanen’s afternoon update, she expressed confidence that final turnout would at least meet 2018 levels.

“It’s been a good day, but right now we’re scrambling,” she said as she and her team entered the Election Day homestretch.

When polls close, all results will be posted at KENS5.com/elections. We're here to make sure you have everything you need to be ready.

