'Uptick in voter registration': Tuesday is the last day for voter registration in Bexar County

You can also mail them as long as they are postmarked by 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

SAN ANTONIO — If you want your voice heard for the November 8 general election, Tuesday is the deadline to get registered to vote.

If you plan to register to vote, Monday is the day to make sure all of your paperwork is in order. If you're already registered to vote, you should take the time to double-check your voter registration to make sure there is nothing that needs to be corrected.

Jacque Callanen, Bexar County Elections Administrator told us, "These these next couple days are really some of the busiest we've had all year. We're seeing an uptick in voter registration and the people are coming down here to register."

In order to be eligible to vote in Bexar County, you must meet the following criteria:

Be a U.S. citizen

Be a Bexar County resident

Be at least 18-years-old or at least 17 years and 10 months old at the time of registration

Cannot be a convicted felon who is still serving time on a prison sentence

Cannot be declared a mentally incapacitated individual by law

If you are mailing in your registration it must be postmarked by 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Callanen said, "They will still qualify. We'll work those if they're delivered one to three days later, as long as they're postmarked by 5 p.m."

If you're not sure about your registration status, you can check on the Bexar County Elections website or the Texas Secretary of State. Just make sure you have your Voter ID or Texas Drivers License for this one.

Or you can call Bexar County Election Headquarters.

Callanen added, "They can call our office 24 hours a day. And I know people hate those phone trees. I understand that. I get frustrated, too, but it's the quickest way to check your registration here."