Early voters surpass 100,000 in Bexar County

Bexar County voter registrations are up compared to 2018, but turnout is similar to the last midterm, election officials say.

SAN ANTONIO — Stacks of books are inside the Brook Hollow Branch Library and a stack of people are lined up outside to vote.

Lorenzo Wilhite excited to be a part of the process.

“It’s a God-given right to vote," Wilhite said. "A person my age, you want to have some things in place for your kids and for your future."

“It took about 20 minutes total,” Charles Lay told KENS 5. “I think there’s a lot of people upset about what’s going on right now and especially here in Texas I’d like to see change from what’s out here right now."

Tens of thousands of San Antonians have felt as motivated this week. As of 2 p.m. Thursday, more than 17,000 people had cast their ballot on the fourth day of early voting, which means more than 102,000 in the county have fulfilled their civic duty so far this general election.

That number mirrors the pace of the 2018 midterm election, according to Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen, for whom the high turnout has been surprising.

“We were expecting more because, again, we’ve had a fantastic number of people registered. Our registrations are up 11% over what they were in 2018, but our voting numbers aren’t,” Callanen says, adding the only issue so far is what she calls rumors that people’s votes were flipped.

“What we’re seeing is technology, and when you vote for the candidate of your choice there’s highlighted boxes. Basically, if your finger is too close to the bottom of that box it may read for the other candidate."

Callanen says she wants voters to use the middle of those boxes and stay away from the edges, emphasizing there is plenty of time for corrections to be made.

“We’re hearing from both sides. And so we understand that. But again, our system is set up in such a way that they have two chances to review it, and if its not what they wanted they go back to the qualifying table and the officials will spoil the ballot and they can do it again,” Callanen said.

Wilhite believes its important for everyone to make their voice heard.