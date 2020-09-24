Bexar County prepares for Election Day

Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen says they're ready to welcome voters during the coronavirus pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO — We're nearing decision day. Will people reelect President Donald Trump or choose former Vice President Joe Biden to lead the country?

Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen can't predict the future, but she can prepare for the big day.

"We're getting there," Callanen said. "We're going to do it!"

Callanen said they've already lined up enough poll workers to handle the job. She expects to use upwards of 1,500 people.

"We had put out the call, which was wonderful, it was readily accepted," Callanen said. "We have tons of people that are coming to start training tomorrow."

Each day, they're signing up more people to vote.

"It's been picking up as we've been going, but yesterday was sort of the crescendo of it," Callanen said.

She's talking about National Voter Registration Day, the civic holiday celebrating our democracy. Callanen said people in Bexar County went all out.

"We had a steady stream of people coming in," Callanen said. "It was really a feel-good moment!"

The downside is fewer people tend to make it out to the polls. Callanen said it's a trend they see in most elections.

"I think one of our highest turnouts here was 56 percent," Callanen said. "So that means that 44 percent sit out the election."

With just under six weeks to go until Election Day, Callanen is reminding people to raise their voices. Whether you vote early in October, by mail or in-person by November 3rd, Callanen and her team will be ready to count your vote.

"For us, it's prepare, prepare, prepare," Callanen said. "And please respect, respect, respect. Thank the election officials, respect each other in line, do social distancing and we will make this a success."

Callanen said to speed up in-person voting, they've put a sample ballot on the election website. She said people can download it and do their research at home to avoid spending more time deciding in the booth.