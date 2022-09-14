Bexar County Elections Dept. gears up for early voting

Election day for the 2022 midterm elections is Tuesday, November 8.

SAN ANTONIO — September is Voter Registration Month and the Bexar County Elections Department would like to remind people to make sure they are registered to vote ahead of this November's election.

Midterm elections are not usually expected to have as high of voter turnout as elections in presidential years.

Early voting in 2022 runs from October 24 to November 4. The final day to register to vote is October 11, which is the first business day after Columbus Day.

Click here to check your voter registration status on the state election's website.

