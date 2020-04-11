Bexar County Elections Dept. counting mail-in ballots arriving today

If the ballots were postmarked on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, and delivered by today, they can be counted, Bexar County election officials said.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Elections Department gave an update Wednesday afternoon, saying they are expecting more mail-in ballots to be delivered by the post office.

If the ballots were postmarked on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, and delivered by today, they can be counted, Bexar County election officials said.

Bexar County Elections Administrator, Jacque Callanen, said Wednesday that there may be more than 1,000 ballots to count today and they may not have the data available until tomorrow.

The county put up its unofficial election results at this website. While the results are still classified as unofficial, the Associated Press has projected winners in most of the races.