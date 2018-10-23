SAN ANTONIO — The number of early voters in Bexar County Monday nearly tied with the numbers from the 2016 presidential election.

At a press conference, Bexar County Election administrator Jacque Callanen said the numbers were a near-record turnout. The final number was 34,021 voters Monday, compared to 35,431 voters in 2016.

"What we do need to recognize is that we should be celebrating these turnouts. We should be celebrating these lines because people are finally engaged," Callanen said.

RELATED: 'Antiquated machines,' staffing hinder Bexar Co. voters, Castro and Menendez say

But there were major delays for voters this morning. There were technical issues with the printers that slowed down the process.

Callanen said when voters come in, they show their voter ID and have to be qualified. Staff look up their registration to give them a correct ballot. She said this morning, the computer was not working and the printer that printed off labels was not working.

"So the judges had to take time and write by hand, their name and address to have them sign on that. It worked. Does it take a little bit longer? Absolutely? Was the system down? No," Callanen said. "At no time did it not qualify voters."

However, some voters left the polling sites due to the long lines.

"Many people who showed up to vote, left because they had to get back to work. Or if they were here very early in the morning, they had to run off to work," Congressman Joaquin Castro said.

Castro and State Senator Jose Menendez held a press conference at Las Palmas Library, one of the voting sites with problems. They added that besides the technical issues, the voting system was antiquated and there was not enough staff.

"We're calling on the county commissioners court and the elections office to make sure they do right by the people of Bexar County and fully staff each of the voting sites and dedicate resources necessary to make sure people, Republican, Democrat, Libertarian or anything else, can fully express their political preference. This is not a partisan issue. In fact, the county is controlled by Democrats," said Castro.

Different groups have stepped up to encourage voters to let their voice be heard. The Black Political Organizing Coalition is planning to hold a rally October 27 at 10 a.m. 411 Spriggsdale.

"Democracy is under attack right now. So we really need to come out and exercise the one thing that makes us all even, that is our vote," community activist Chuck Slaughter said.

Another group, the American Indians in Texas at the Spanish Colonial Missions, held an event to promote voting this election season and beyond.

"Obviously the midterms are important, we want to do our part in Bexar County but our message tonight is look beyond 2018 and shoot for 2020," said executive director Ramon Vasquz.

© 2018 KENS