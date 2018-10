SAN ANTONIO — Tylden Shaeffer, one of the candidates running for Bexar County District Attorney, wants voters to pay close attention to a green piece of paper that came along with your absentee ballot. It says "additional postage may be required."

Shaeffer is worried that people won't see that message and won't add enough postage when sending their ballots. That would mean their ballots will be returned to them.

Shaeffer shared his concerns in a post on his campaign's Facebook page.

