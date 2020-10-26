'They are choosing to vote in person' | Bexar Co. election official gives update on early voting

Callanen said while they are seeing an increase in mail-in ballots, there is high turnout for in-person voting despite the election taking place during an pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Elections Administrator, Jacque Callanen, gave an update Monday on the early voting turnout throughout the city.

In the update, she said as of 10:30 this morning, 440,980 people had voted in the first two weeks of early voting. Early voting continues for one more week, with Friday, October 30 as the last day to early vote. People who missed early voting will have to vote on Election Day which is Tuesday, November 3.

Callanen said while they are seeing an increase in mail-in ballots, there is high turnout for in-person voting despite the election taking place during an pandemic.

"The one thing that sort of keeps us guessing are the number of people that are coming in to vote, that are turning in their mail ballot. They are choosing to vote in person. As of right now, there are 13,004 [mail-in ballots] turned back in where those people are choosing to vote in person," Callanen said.

Precautions are being taken at the polls to prevent the spread of coronavirus including plexiglass barriers, social distancing, encouraging voters to wear masks, availability of hand sanitizer and availability of gloves.

