AT&T Center to serve as a polling site in upcoming election

SAN ANTONIO — The AT&T Center, home of the San Antonio Spurs, will soon be a mecca for voters in the 2020 general election.

Bexar County officials made the announcement today that the AT&T Center has been chosen to serve as a voting site - including early voting days from Oct. 13-30 and Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

“Our goal from day one has been to expand opportunities for voters to engage in the process, particularly in larger venues where we can maximize spacing and ensure safety," said Bexar County Commissioner Justin Rodriguez. "This partnership with the Spurs is emblematic of what our hometown organization represents: community, civic engagement and giving back. It’s a true win-win.”

Just last night, a huge drive-thru voter registration event was held at the facility.

This will be the first time the AT&T Center has been utilized for voting in a general election. County officials and a representative from the Spurs said the 13,725 sq. ft. space on the plaza level concourse will allow for a larger voter turnout, which will of course help the public to practice social distancing guidelines.