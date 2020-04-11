Arizona AG opens inquiry into Sharpie ballot complaints, Maricopa County elections officials say votes will count

The Attorney General's Office requested information about the use of Sharpies on ballots. Maricopa County elections officials have said that these votes will count.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Attorney General's Office said Wednesday they are looking into complaints about the use of Sharpie markers to mark ballots in Maricopa County.

The office received "hundreds" of complaints from voters worried about if ballots will be counted if it was filled out using Sharpie markers, according to information released from the attorney general's office.

Elections officials in Maricopa County have said that there is no issue with a ballot filled out with a Sharpie. The ballot was designed so the front and back circles are offset. If the marker did bleed through the ballot, the votes would still be properly counted.

We verified this with Erika Flores, the Maricopa County Deputy Director of Communications for Elections on October 26.

The Attorney General's Office sent a letter to the Maricopa County Elections Department on Wednesday requesting information about the use of Sharpies on ballots.

The letter asked which polling locations provided Sharpies, how often were they used, were other markers and pens available, how many ballots were rejected at each voting center, how many ballots were rejected because ink bled through the paper and were machine programmed to reject "over-vote" ballots.

The letter also inquired about how many ballots were spoiled on site and voters were offered a new ballot and what is the process of cancelling a ballot.

The election department has until Thursday at noon to provide this information or give an explanation as to why cannot provide the information.

Social media blew up Wednesday with concerns that Sharpie marks on ballots will make a ballot unable to be read by voting machines.

The Maricopa County Elections Department posted an informational video on October 24 that said voters are allowed to use Sharpies on their ballot and they will be counted.

IMPORTANT: If you voted a regular ballot in-person, your ballot will be counted, no matter what kind of pen you used (even a Sharpie)! 1/ — Secretary Katie Hobbs (@SecretaryHobbs) November 4, 2020