Texas House D-121 contest features rematch of tight 2018 matchup

SAN ANTONIO — Democrat Celina Montoya, a San Antonio native and former radio journalist, is hoping that her second general-election matchup with Republican Steve Allison for the Texas House District 121 seat goes in her favor on Election Day.

Allison narrowly defeated Montoya with 53% of the vote to her 45% in 2018; less than 6,200 votes separated them out of 71,522 cast. Familiarity with voters may push her to victory on Nov. 3, but history isn't on Montoya's side; the district, comprised of parts of north San Antonio, hasn't gone blue this century. Allison has also amassed the bigger war chest.