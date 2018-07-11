7:30 p.m.

U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D) is maintaining a slim lead over U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R) with 12 percent of statewide precincts reporting. He currently sits at 48.9 percent of the votes in his favor, compared to 50.5% for Cruz.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is widening his lead over challenger Lupe Valdez (D) in the early going, with 53.7 percent of the vote compared to 44.6 percent.

7:22 p.m.

With 5.5 percent of statewide precincts reporting, Democrat Beto O'Rourke has taken the lead over the Republican incumbent Ted Cruz in the U.S. Senate race, with 52 percent of the vote to his opponent's 47 percent.

Meanwhile, current Gov. Greg Abbott has a slight lead over his Democratic challenger, Lupe Valdez, in the early going. Abbott has 52 percent of the vote to the Democrat's 44 percent.

7:03 p.m.

Early voting numbers are giving Beto O'Rourke an early advantage over Ted Cruz in Bexar County. The Democrat has nearly 59 percent of early votes in the county to 41 percent for the Republican incumbent.

Those numbers are just for Bexar County.

7:00 p.m.

The polls have now closed, but those still in line as of now will be able to submit their ballots. Results are expected to start rolling in at any moment.

6:45 p.m.

As is the case with many across Texas, the U.S. Senate showdown between Republican Ted Cruz and Democrat Beto O'Rourke is the race we're keeping an extra close eye on.

The two candidates have spent the same amount of time in Congress. Here's what they've accomplished since the start of their time in office.

6:25 p.m.

As of the top of the 6:00 hour, Bexar County officials say over 113,000 have taken to the polls on Election Day. At the end of a historic early voting period, it was clear this election's turnout would be substantial.

6:00 p.m.

We are about an hour away from the polls closing across the state. Soon after that, you can expect to see some of the results begin to be aggregated on this page.

For all the latest numbers on statewide and local races in Texas, click here.

Follow our live blog here, where our reporters who are live in the field will provide updates.

KENS 5 Election Night 2018 Updates

© 2018 KENS