Election 2022: Castro, Roy, Gonzales seeking re-election in US House races; Casar hopes to capture open seat

Meanwhile, Greg Casar and Dan McQueen are facing off in House District 35, which Lloyd Doggett is vacating.

SAN ANTONIO — Several U.S. House seats are up for re-election in the San Antonio area. Here's a rundown of the candidates for each race:

U.S. House District 20

Democrat Joaquin Castro is vying for a sixth term as representative of Congressional District 20 – which encompasses most of west San Antonio along with the communities of Leon Valley and Balcones Heights – after running unopposed in the March primary.

His opponent, Republican and local business executive Kyle Sinclair, also ran unopposed in the primary as he contends in the dark-blue district that has never swung to the other side of the political spectrum.

U.S. House District 21

Austin native Claudia Andreana Zapata is running to be the first Democrat to represent Congressional District 21 since Bob Krueger in the '70s. Her opponent: incumbent Republican Chip Roy, who won the March primary election with ease.

Roy lists border security and affordable energy policies among his priorities, while Zapata is running on promises to work towards fighting food and health care inaccessibility. Congressional District 21 covers the west side of I-35 between San Antonio and Austin, including Boerne, Fredericksburg, Kerrville and Medina.

U.S. House District 23

Looking to secure a second term, Republican Tony Gonzales is running against Democrat John Lira in the general election this November. Both men are military veterans, having since gone on to work in community nonprofit and small business administration spaces, respectively.

Both Gonzales and Lira were able to lock down their respective nominations in the March primaries.

Congressional District 23 is politically volatile, but has voted for the Republican candidate in five of the last six elections. It covers a large swath of south/southwest Texas, stretching from San Antonio towards New Mexico; it includes the communities of Uvalde, Del Rio, Eagle Pass and Fort Stockton.

U.S. House District 35

Just one person – Democrat Lloyd Doggett – has represented Congressional District 35 since it was created nearly a decade ago. But with Doggett now vacating the seat to run in newly created Congressional District 37, there will soon be a second.

Vying to be that representative is Republican Dan McQueen, the former mayor of Corpus Christi, and Democrat Greg Casar, a former member of Austin City Council. The two candidates secured their nominations with identical 61% shares of the vote, though McQueen had to fend off Michael Rodriguez in a runoff.