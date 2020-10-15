Early voter turnout outpacing last presidential election in some Central Texas counties

The pandemic isn't stopping thousands of Central Texans from showing up to vote early in person.

AUSTIN, Texas — Tens of thousands of Central Texans are showing up to polling places to vote early. For five out of the first seven days of early voting in Travis County, more than 31,000 people voted in person.

Here's a look at the Travis County early voting totals by day so far:

Tuesday, Oct. 13: 35,873 people voted in person

Wednesday, Oct. 14: 38,119 people voted in person

Thursday, Oct. 15: 39,227 people voted in person

Friday, Oct. 16: 41,265 people voted in person

Saturday, Oct. 17: 29,266 people voted in person

Sunday, Oct. 18: 14,360 people voted in person

Monday, Oct. 19: 31,946 people voted in person

The turnout is already beating that of the last presidential election. In 2016, 33,664 people voted on the first day of early voting. The next day, 33,582 people voted. The third day, 33,022 people voted.

However, the percentage of people voting in total (in-person and mail-in ballots) remain fairly consistent between years. After three days of voting, 16.39% of registered voters cast their ballot in 2016; compare that to 2020, when 16.44% of registered voters did.

At more than 850,000 registered voters this year, a record number of people registered to vote in Travis County, which may account, in part, for larger voter turnout.

"I think if it was a traditional type of election where the candidates didn't instill so much emotion and political fervor, I think, I would be surprised," said David Thomason, an assistant professor in political science with St. Edward's University. "I think in terms of how any civic-minded person would view this – in a very positive way, in an optimistic way. We certainly see a lot of overall cynicism and pessimism with respect to the, to the bigger umbrella of politics in America. But I think this is something we can put a positive focus on."

Thomason has years of experience in campaigns and working with the legislature. He said local races could be another driving force for voter turnout this year.

"You know, you have Proposition A, Proposition B that I think are playing into this as well. A lot of voters, I think, may be voting on the top ticket, but down-ballot there are many important races that are also bringing people out," Thomason said.

And it's not just Travis County that is seeing large early voter turnout this year. On the first day of early voting in Williamson County, 22,707 people cast ballots. And on the second day, 21,951 people voted in person.

"So, it's a huge turnout and it's probably not going to let up more than just a little bit over time. And then we'll see another big crush of voters on Election Day, I suspect," Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir said. "I want to hear what the statistics say once they analyze this election because it would be great if people were paying more attention to down-ballot because those are the issues that more affect your pocketbook."

In Hays County, 6,867 people cast ballots in person on the first day of early voting. In the 2016 election, 4,726 ballots were cast in person on the first day of early voting in Hays County.

Once the polls close on Nov. 3, KVUE will keep track of the 2020 election results here. Mail-in ballots that are postmarked before Nov. 3 can be received by local elections offices by 5 p.m. the day after Election Day, so mail-in ballots in Texas are expected to take longer to tally.

