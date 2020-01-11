A breakdown of the early voter turnout in the Central Texas area

More than 9 million Texans voted early this year.

AUSTIN, Texas — More than 9 million people voted early in Texas this year. That's more than half of registered voters. It's also more votes than in the entire 2016 election.

Hays and Williamson Counties both beat their 2016 percentage of registered voters and the total number of people who voted early in the entire 2016 election.

In Williamson County, 69.78% of registered voters voted early, which is 263,020 ballots cast. Compared to the total votes in the 2016 election, Williamson County had a little over 57,000 more people vote than in the 2016 election.

In Hays County, 63.56% of registered voters cast their ballots early, which is 97,143 ballots cast. Compared to the 2016 total election turnout, It's about 24,000 more votes than in the 2016 election.

In Travis County, 64.70% of registered voters voted early, coming up short of its 2016 total of registered voter turnout, but the county did surpass the total number of people who voted.

It's important to remember more people registered to vote this year. Over 553,290 people voted early in Travis County, beating the total number of voters in the 2016 election by more than 75,000.

Election Day is November 3.

Once the polls close on Nov. 3, KVUE will keep track of the 2020 election results here. Mail-in ballots that are postmarked before Nov. 3 can be received by local elections offices by 5 p.m. the day after Election Day, so mail-in ballots in Texas are expected to take longer to tally.

