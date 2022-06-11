'We cannot give up now' | Judge Hidalgo joins Fist Lady Biden at campaign stops across Houston

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo joined First Lady Dr. Jill Biden with a final push for Democrats to get voters to the polls.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — On Sunday, First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden made several stops in Houston to support Democrats ahead of Election Day.

The race for Harris County Judge is one people will be watching closely as Republican Alexandra Mealer is challenging the incumbent Lina Hidalgo.

Hidalgo joined the First Lady with a final push for Democrats to get voters to the polls.

"This race is going to be close, you all know that. The only way we can win is by voting," Biden said.

She stopped by a couple of churches and community centers in Third Ward.

Several other local elected officials joined the First Lady, including:

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX-18)

Judge Genesis Draper, Harris County Criminal Court at Law No. 12

Rep. Al Green (D-TX-09)

Commissioner Rodney Ellis

Sen. Borris Miles

Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia

Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX-29)

In the words of our First Lady Jill Biden @FLOTUS now is the time to make our voices heard. We need to speak up for justice and democracy and fight for families who are struggling. It’s time to vote. pic.twitter.com/w9rnVraztQ — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) November 6, 2022

The main message from Biden and those who joined her was the importance of voting and encouraging voters to elect Democrats up and down the ballot.

"Every single vote counts," Biden said.

Hidalgo highlighted what she said she has done for the county during her time in office and why she believes other Democrats should be elected as well.

"We cannot give up now because we are not just talking, we are doing. It's a big county and I can't be everywhere," Hidalgo said.

Republican strategist Vlad Davidiuk said that given voter turnout, it may be too late for Democrats.

"It's a desperation move on the Hidalgo campaign's part to try to find a way to excite the Democrat base, which just has not gotten motivated in this particular election. They are deflated and demoralized and that has been reflected in their turnout this cycle as well," Davidiuk said.

According to Harris County, early voting turnout was the second largest in county history. However, it was still 105,000 votes less when compared to 2018's midterm election.

At all of the events Biden and local elected officials attended, they said there's a lot at stake this election.

"What you do on Tuesday won't just set the course for the future of Houston or Texas, you'll help decide the future of our country as well," Biden said.

Mealer's campaign is encouraging people to vote for Republican judges. On Saturday, Mealer's campaign had its last big block walk before Election Day.

Tomorrow is our last big block walk of the campaign and we're teaming up to support our Republican judicial candidates. If you haven't volunteered yet, this is the perfect opportunity.



Sign up here: https://t.co/9RIVPUEPtf pic.twitter.com/aU8ursAeCr — Alexandra del Moral Mealer for Harris County Judge (@AlexMealer4HCTX) November 4, 2022

KHOU 11 News reached out to Mealer's campaign for comment, but we did not hear back at the time this article was written.