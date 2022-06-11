'We cannot give up now' | Judge Hidalgo joins Fist Lady Biden at campaign stops across Houston

HOUSTON — On Sunday, First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden made several stops in Houston to support Democrats ahead of Election Day.
The race for Harris County Judge is one people will be watching closely as Republican Alexandra Mealer is challenging the incumbent Lina Hidalgo.
Hidalgo joined the First Lady with a final push for Democrats to get voters to the polls.
"This race is going to be close, you all know that. The only way we can win is by voting," Biden said.
She stopped by a couple of churches and community centers in Third Ward.
Several other local elected officials joined the First Lady, including:
- Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX-18)
- Judge Genesis Draper, Harris County Criminal Court at Law No. 12
- Rep. Al Green (D-TX-09)
- Commissioner Rodney Ellis
- Sen. Borris Miles
- Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia
- Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX-29)
The main message from Biden and those who joined her was the importance of voting and encouraging voters to elect Democrats up and down the ballot.
"Every single vote counts," Biden said.
Hidalgo highlighted what she said she has done for the county during her time in office and why she believes other Democrats should be elected as well.
"We cannot give up now because we are not just talking, we are doing. It's a big county and I can't be everywhere," Hidalgo said.
Republican strategist Vlad Davidiuk said that given voter turnout, it may be too late for Democrats.
"It's a desperation move on the Hidalgo campaign's part to try to find a way to excite the Democrat base, which just has not gotten motivated in this particular election. They are deflated and demoralized and that has been reflected in their turnout this cycle as well," Davidiuk said.
According to Harris County, early voting turnout was the second largest in county history. However, it was still 105,000 votes less when compared to 2018's midterm election.
At all of the events Biden and local elected officials attended, they said there's a lot at stake this election.
"What you do on Tuesday won't just set the course for the future of Houston or Texas, you'll help decide the future of our country as well," Biden said.
Mealer's campaign is encouraging people to vote for Republican judges. On Saturday, Mealer's campaign had its last big block walk before Election Day.
KHOU 11 News reached out to Mealer's campaign for comment, but we did not hear back at the time this article was written.