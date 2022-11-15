DPS reports provides more details about Councilman Clayton Perry's alleged involvement in hit-and-run crash

The report confirms Perry's Jeep Wrangler was involved, and says alcohol- and drug-testing were not done at the time.

SAN ANTONIO — The full crash report with details about the hit-and-run incident allegedly caused by District 10 City Council representative Clayton Perry has now been released by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Officials with the San Antonio Police Department had released a preliminary version of the Nov. 6 crash, but a number of details were redacted. There are no bombshell revelations in the unredacted version, but there are some new facts.

The DPS report confirms that Perry's Jeep was involved in a hit-and-run crash that resulted in significant damage to a 2016 Honda Civic. The report states neither the 20-year-old male driver nor his 19-year-old female passenger were injured.

With regard to vehicle damage, on a scale of one to seven – with seven being the worst – the report ranks the damage to the Honda as a five and the damage to Perry's Jeep Wrangler as a two.

The crash report makes no mention of alcohol being involved in the crash, but it does note that alcohol- and drug-testing were not done at the time.

There is only one contributing factor listed: Making an improper wide right turn.

SAPD has charged Perry with failure to stop and give information, a misdemeanor offense. Police Chief William McManus said they are forwarding a possible DWI charge, but it will be up to the district attorney to decide whether to proceed with that case.

McManus said that because an officer didn't see Perry driving his vehicle and the witness who followed the Jeep after the crash left before the officer arrived, they had no probable cause to move forward with a more serious charge.

Perry's Jeep was back in the driveway of his north-side home Tuesday after it had been seized by police as evidence.

D 10 Clayton Perry’s Jeep is back in his driveway after being seized by SAPD earlier as they investigate a hit and run crash #KENS5 pic.twitter.com/W5QylvpB17 — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) November 16, 2022