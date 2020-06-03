SAN ANTONIO — Watch KENS 5 Eyewitness News at 10 p.m. for our exclusive sit-down with Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. made a stop in the Alamo City this week on the campaign trail for his father, President Donald Trump, as he continues his re-election bid for 2020.

This is not the first time the Trump campaign has focused on San Antonio. Trump Jr. was here in October 2019, holding a "Keep America Great" rally at the convention center following a visit from the president a few months before.

KENS 5 sat down with Trump Jr. in an exclusive interview to discuss why the Alamo City -- and Texas -- is important to the president's re-election bid.

"I think my father's delivered for those people incredibly and for, you know, frankly, all the people of this state and all those people with conservative values," Trump Jr. said.

President Trump brought in 94 percent of Republican votes in Texas on Super Tuesday. As the race for the White House continues, Donald Trump Jr. has taken a lead role in his father's re-election campaign.

"Hopefully that with the results that my father's been able to deliver really translates because I do think America is winning," Trump Jr. said. "There's not an economic metric where we're not better off today. Not one, than we were four years ago."

While visiting a city with a large Latino population, Trump Jr. disputed what some call anti-immigrant rhetoric employed by the president.

"There's nothing anti-immigrant, but we do have to prioritize Americans," he said. "And I think when you look at the results of cracking down on some of these things, you see wage growth for the first time in modern history going up for the lowest income earners.

"And when you look at whether it's Latino, whether it's the African-American youth, they are most likely to be the people displaced by illegal immigration by in the workforce.”

With immigration policy still a hot topic, what does this mean for voters in a city like San Antonio with a large Latino population?

"I do think a lot of... the Latino community -- while they've probably historically been very Democrat -- I think when I look at...their notion of family education, work, startup business, being pro-life, religious -- I'm saying, 'guys, you're Republicans. You may not just know it.'"

Even after the president was accused of racism after the outbreak of the coronavirus, Trump Jr. said despite the criticism, he'll continue the campaign's focus of "Keeping America Great."

“You're being racist for shutting down airports from a specific area in China that has an infectious disease, that four days later they're panicking about it," Trump Jr. said, "but then we're being racist? The problem is -- and you know, it's part of the political system these days -- racism is a real problem in this country. Still is. It exists. It's just not the answer for every problem you face.

"The left has done that, where they don't have an explanation; when they can't really figure out why they can't deliver on something."

“I want every American to be prideful in America. I want every American to be able to say, 'hey, I'm giving my kid an opportunity to live that American dream.' We want that for everyone, not for one side.”