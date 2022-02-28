District 21 | Congressman Chip Roy seeks to hold onto seat

Election Day for the Texas primary is Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas District 23), is the incumbent of District 21, which stretches from north San Antonio to north of Fredericksburg, also spilling into south, southwest Austin. It also spreads west to Camp Wood.

Roy is on the ballot in the Republican primary on March 1, 2022. He served as chief of staff to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and senior advisor to Texas Gov. Rick Perry (R).

Here are the other Republican candidates looking to challenge Chip Roy:

Michael French: Born in Corpus Christi, Texas. French served in the U.S. Army from 1998 to 2015. French's career experience includes working as an intelligence analyst with Lackland Air Force Base, a functional analyst, and a satellite communications subject matter expert.

Robert Lowry: Lives in Boerne, Texas. Lowry earned a bachelor's degree in biology from the University of California at Irvine and a medical degree from George Washington University in 1993. His career experience includes co-founding a lighting company and working in political activism

Dana Zavorka: Career experience includes working as an orientation and mobility specialist.

Election Day for the Texas primary is Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Click here for a sample ballot and list of polling locations.