SAN ANTONIO — Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro hosted a rally to rival President Donald Trump's visit to San Antonio Wednesday.

Hundreds of supporters filled Hemisfair for the 2020 hopeful's "People First" rally.

The San Antonio native spoke with KENS 5 Tuesday, saying he's happy to contrast the president's immigration agenda here in his hometown.

At a rally on Wednesday night, Castro claimed he was the first democratic candidate to announce an immigration policy contrasting Trump's current immigration agenda. He also took a stand on universal healthcare, raising minimum wage and education for all.

Castro served as U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under former President Barack Obama for three years. Before that, he was mayor of San Antonio.

The event started with a performance from the mariachi band from Thomas Jefferson High School, Castro's alma mater.