Local Republicans, Democrats split on value of continuing with presidential debates after chaotic first Biden-Trump showdown

A conversation has started, post-Tuesday-debate, about the value of going forward with the next two if they will be equally as messy and heated.

SAN ANTONIO — It didn't take long for Tuesday's presidential debate to become a chaotic affair, and it wasn't long after it ended an hour and a half later that people began wondering about the possibility of doing away with the next two showdowns between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden altogether.

Personals insults and ceaseless interruptions were the story of the first debate, drowning out what little moments of substantive conversation it featured. Now, with some questioning the value of continuing the debates, officials with the two major parties' local offices weighed in with stances as different as their politics.

Bexar County Democratic Chair Monica Alcantara says she's in the camp that wouldn't mind seeing no more debates before the general elections.

"At this point, I wouldn't do a second debate," she said. "For what? Just to allow the president to demean our democracy?"

On the other side of the aisle, Deena Abinassi, a volunteer with the Bexar County Republican Party, is wondering what all the fuss is about.

"What are we so afraid of? Are we afraid that a couple of people got into a heated discussion about very important topics?" she asked. "I want to hear their ideas."

Abinassi said the format of the debate encouraged the kind of controversy millions of Americans saw Tuesday night.

"I still was expecting a little bit more," she said. "I was still expecting him to present an act as a president that we all hope for."

Less than 24 hours after the debate ended, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced the public should expect changes cemented before the next debate on Oct. 15, which is currently set to be a town hall-style event.