Coronavirus economy creates funding challenge for programs to fight racism in San Antonio

The San Antonio City Council agreed in a resolution that racism is a public health crisis. But COVID-19 may have dealt any funding to fight it a blow.

SAN ANTONIO — There is a $2.9 billion proposed budget for the city of San Antonio. But with a projected $127 million loss in city revenue, things are getting tight. Dream efforts may become just that---a dream.

San Antonio’s new resolution to declare racism a public health crisis and work to address it is fighting hard not to gain that reality.

“It’s not a resolution that is exclusive. But it’s a resolution that is inclusive so that everybody has a seat at the table,” Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan said.

Sullivan is one of the council members leading the anti-racism charge in San Antonio even as some disagree that racial issues are not as severe as a public health crisis.

“It is because of race, gender, age, location, and how redlining has even separated or as they say has put us on the opposite side of the tracks---even in today’s world.”

According to Sullivan, they used medical data to measure the impact of racial disparity against Hispanics and Blacks. The public health crisis declaration links significant population of people who suffer a long-term health threat, and the issue face sweeping changes.

So far, no price tag is associated with rectifying the past and creating the change outlined in the resolution. Easy changes, Sullivan said, are diversifying boards, committees, and commissions.

The true fiscal challenge comes with Sullivan’s ideal three areas: Housing, small businesses, and youth resources.

City officials could find themselves walking a tightrope trying to reach an amicable and balanced budget.

Outcries about the $827 million public safety budget may give room for the San Antonio Police Officers Association and the community to meet at a unique crossroads.

A councilmember who Sullivan could not attribute reportedly asked if SAPOA, who is due contractual raises, could make a concession this year.

“If we could put the five percent on hold during this time of wanting to make sure that the resources are out the community,” Sullivan said.