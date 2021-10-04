Cornyn makes federal push to winterize Texas power grid

February's storms proved how much more durable the state's electric machinery needs to be ahead of future disasters.

SAN ANTONIO — February’s deadly winter storm that knocked out power for days made evidence the need to weatherize the Texas power grid.

The state Legislature – both the Senate and House – floated bills to weatherize the power grid. So far, nothing has become law. Now, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) announced at the federal level a bill to strengthen the grid.

It's being called the Power On Act, and it authorize half a billion dollars in federal grant money to help power providers, distributors and suppliers winterize equipment in Texas, and across the nation. It would help protect against power failures during other extreme winter weather events.

The Texas grid is prepared for heat, but not extreme cold. The money cannot be used for new construction, but to upgrade existing equipment, such as adding heating technology to pipes.

We all remember that one reason for February's extended power outages was frozen machinery. Under Cornyn's bill, the money would come from federal taxpayers and the state will need to match the it.

“It’s the human condition that people want something but don’t want to pay for it,” Cornyn said. “We’ll have to figure out how to pay for it as fiscally responsible and as targeted as we can, but this sort of things isn’t free.”

This legislation will compliment any bills passed by the Texas Legislature. It will also develop best practice recommendations for energy providers.