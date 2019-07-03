AUSTIN, Texas — At the Capitol on Wednesday several organizations threw their support behind bills to make it easier to get an abortion in Texas.

Together the groups call themselves the Trust Respect Access Coalition.

One bill they support is Senator Jose Rodriguez's Whole Women's Health Act.

Sen. Rodriguez said it would repeal abortion restrictions if those restrictions don't have a medical benefit.

“In the rich, resource-rich state of Texas, there should be no reason that women should not be allowed to have access to every single thing that they need to not only exist but thrive,” said Rev. Deneen Robinson, program director of the Afiya Center.

Other bills the coalition supports are to expand insurance coverage for abortions for Texans enrolled in Medicaid, restore end-of-life rights for pregnant women and teach students comprehensive sex education.