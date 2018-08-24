The City of San Antonio plans to study Bandera Road from Loop 410 to Loop 1604, where they’re hoping to improve not just conditions for commuters but life for neighbors and local businesses in the area.

"We want to make sure that anything we do along Bandera road really supports and enhances the quality of life in that community and the economic opportunity along that corridor," said City of San Antonio Planning Assistant Director Rudy Nino.

District 7 City Councilor Ana Sandoval says drivers have been asking for change in the area for years, and this is step one. She says the city needs hard data before petitioning for money to pay for improvements and changes in the area.

"I think, and probably a lot of people on this road think, this is the most important traffic problem in the state," Councilor Sandoval said. "Certainly, it's important to us, so we want to have a solid plan that we take forward and that's what we're starting on today."

Councilor Sandoval says that researchers will be seeking community input for the study. To send in your thoughts, email District7@SanAntonio.gov.

