On Saturday, the City of San Antonio held an “SA Speak Up” session to take resident input and questions about the fiscal year 2019 budget proposal. There are still several opportunities for citizens to weigh in.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Woodlawn Lake Park, city departments set up booths and held a question and answer session. Neighbors had a variety of interests.

“They should increase the swimming hours at the pool,” said Sissy Bravo, who has lived in the Woodlawn Lake Park neighborhood for 15 years. “We have a beautiful pool, beautiful park, and we, senior citizens, and others would like to take more advantage of that health benefit.”

Woodlawn Lake Park Neighborhood Association President Alejandro Soto says tjat it’s important for people to participate in these events. He came interested in learning about park work and street repairs.

“There’s some streets in this area that still need fixing that seem to have been neglected, I want to see what’s going on,” Soto said.

There are still three SA Speak Up sessions yet to take place. They’ll be held on August 28, August 30, and September 1 before councilors officially consider the budget proposal.

For more about the Speak Up sessions, you can go to the official website here.

