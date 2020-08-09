City councilwoman offers condolences to family of suspect killed at H-E-B by officers, police union demands explanation

The San Antonio Police Officers Association shared concern about Councilwoman Ana Sandoval's statement. The man allegedly stabbed an officer and store employee.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Officers Association is calling out District Seven City Councilwoman Ana Sandoval. In a post over the weekend, the association is demanding Sandoval to explain herself regarding a recent statement. At issue, her comments regarding police killing a shoplifting suspect. An SAPD officer was stabbed in the face during the incident.

Councilwoman Sandoval is standing by what she said.

"I think it is always important for us to consider compassion," she said. I expressed my concern for the officers. And, like I mentioned the compassion for the family for someone who died at the end of the day."

On Friday, the city leader put out the below statement regarding the deadly officer-involved shooting at the Deco District HEB.

“I’m saddened and shocked to see this tragic turn of events at our Deco HEB, a true neighborhood landmark. I wish the officer a speedy recovery and offer my condolences to the family of the suspect. I will monitor as details of the case unfold.”

"At the end of the day someone died," the councilwoman said. If you are the parent, the mother, the child you are probably suffering right now. That's what that statement was about. It was just about being compassionate."

Police shot and killed the shoplifting suspect who was identified as 61-year-old Major Baldwin. Investigators say the suspect had stabbed SAPD Officer Corey Rogers, as well as an HEB employee.

However, the association wrote the below response to the councilwoman's statement on its Facebook page.

"We are surprised and concerned that Councilwoman Ana Sandoval would offer “condolences to the family” of a suspect who threatened the safety of HEB staff and patrons and who then attempted to viciously murder a San Antonio Police Officer, for whom she only wished “a speedy recovery.” The rank and file demand an explanation for her sympathy towards an individual committing such an outrageous attack on a police officer. SAPOA is now strongly considering withdrawing our endorsement of Dist. 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval. "

"I can be concerned for the safety of our officers and the fact they went through a horrible attack like that, but I can also be concerned that at the end of the day someone was dead at an HEB parking lot, she said. "And the family of whoever that person is, is probably suffering right now."

According to records, Baldwin had been arrested several times before. He was wanted for a crime earlier this year. He allegedly attacked two people with a hammer.