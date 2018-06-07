The City of San Antonio wants to curb gun violence and the Public Safety Committee is considering measures that could impact businesses and gun owners across the city.

The topic of gun violence is personal for Joe Montes. His cousin was shot and killed earlier this year.

"People said they heard three or four shots," he said. "I just know that two hit him."

After his cousin's death, Montes decided that he wanted to make a difference. He's part of Big Homie Street Ministry. He goes to the streets and mentors the youth.

District 7 City Councilman Ana Sandoval is one of five members on the committee that is looking at ways to curb gun violence.

"No one on the city committee is talking about doing anything in regards to the Second Amendment or taking away people's rights to own guns," she said. "We just think if there is more of a responsible way to do it, how can we do that?"

One of the measures being considered is zoning. They're looking at having special zones where guns are sold.

"If you want to sell alcohol within 300 feet of a school, you have to have a special permit for that," she said. "So why don't we do that for guns?”

Another measure being considered would put in place a regulation making sure that before the city strikes a deal with a business, it has a gun policy is in place. One other measure being considered is taking away guns from people charged with serious crimes that are released on bond.

"Not one of them is going to be the silver bullet," Sandoval said. "But there are some things that could make us think about guns just a little bit more differently.”

Montes says that it’s not about passing laws but spreading a message of hope and love.

"If we don't change our hearts and we don't change our minds, then things are not going to change," he said.

Montes's big message is love thy neighbor.

All of these measures are not finalized. The committee has asked city staff to fine tune them and then come back in a couple of months.

