Bexar County Republicans back Chip Roy in ongoing US House speaker feud

The Bexar County GOP says its committee chairs are all in support of the San Antonio Congressman's vote, which is preventing a majority from being reached.

SAN ANTONIO — The tenth time was not the charm in the U.S. House speaker vote Thursday afternoon. By the end of the night, neither was the eleventh.

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, whose district includes the Alamo City, is one of the 20 Republicans voting against Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, preventing Congress from getting to work.

Bexar County’s GOP chair believes this doesn’t show division within the Republican Party.

Some of the constituents are split on supporting Roy as the deadlock continues.

“I think it says that the Republican Party still has a soul,” said Bexar County GOP Chairman Jeff McManus, who supports Roy.

Roy's district includes the north side of San Antonio, stretching through the Hill Country.

“I took a small poll of our committee chairs that attended our meeting last night asking everybody, 'Are you on board with this position for the party to be speaking in this engagement this way?' And it was a unanimous yes,'” McManus said.

Twenty representatives stand between McCarthy and the position of U.S. House speaker. Republicans continue pleading with the minority.

“My friend, my colleague, Mr. Roy, we’ve stood together arguing on the same things,” Rep. Brian Mast from Florida said during his nomination speech on Thursday.

On Twitter, Roy indicated some support from people who believe McCarthy is not serious about protecting the border, one of the key issues facing Texans every day.

While the vote is still taking place, Congress is unable to go to work. McManus doesn’t think McCarthy will reach the necessary 218 votes to become speaker, but believes things will go in the opposite direction soon.

“I’m glad to see that the Republican Party in Washington has finally sprouted. I hope this number from 20 grows to 40, grows to 80, grows to 160 to 320 and then we’ll have a leader of the House,” McManus said.